Morning Start: Where’s the sunniest place in Canada?

The flurries are coming…

Fun Fact of the day:

How nice would it be if you could trash those vitamin D tablets sitting in your kitchen cabinet?

Environment Canada collected the sunshine data of 26 largest Canadian cities, each with a population of over 100,000. Out of all the cities, Calgary ranked number one as the sunniest city. It receives 2396 hours of bright sunshine on an average every year and about 333 sunny days annually. Sunny but cold, in the winter months Calgary experiences temperatures falling below −20 °C on some days.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun may be shining in Calgary, but it’s definitely not here.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

There were no injuries in a late-night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning. Read more here.

Fire blazes through Big White Resort home https://t.co/Y4ZTpfuGeK — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) December 14, 2019

Video of the day:

How’s that for a Christmas gender reveal?!

“Is it a boy? Is it a girl?” This holiday-loving Oklahoma couple decided to reveal the gender of their second child by cleverly utilizing their Christmas lights. https://t.co/cP9eXounJQ pic.twitter.com/Ue0okQsr08 — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2019

ALSO READ: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended after allegedly sexting assault victim

Natalia Cuevas Huaico