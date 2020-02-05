(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Yet another winter storm is on the way this week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Why does oil make those beautiful rainbow patterns when mixed with water?

Most often seen in recently made puddles on the sides of roads, the oil refracts light much the same way a rainbow does. Simply put, the thin layer of oil floating on top of the water refracts the light which then bounces back up off the water underneath, splitting the light rays creating a pool of rainbow colours.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Yesterday the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the legal challenge to Ottawa’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

Video of the day:

Check out this incredibly satisfying pendulum painting!

Also read: Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

