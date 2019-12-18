Morning start: Why is the day after Christmas called Boxing Day?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

No, it isn’t the day to don some gloves and start hitting your sibling, Boxing Day originates from church and charity.

Fun Fact of the day:

While the exact roots of the holiday are unknown there are a few theories. One such being that centuries ago lords and aristocrats would distribute “Christmas boxes” on the 26th, often filled with small gifts or money to servants and employees who worked the day before. These were essentially the first Christmas bonuses.

Another popular theory is that the Boxing Day can be traced back to alms boxes that were placed in churches during the holidays to collect donations. Clergy members would then distribute the contents of the boxes to the poor on the 26th of December.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Clouds are expected for most of the interior for the coming days with a window of sun on Thursday. Salmon Arm expects a high of 5 C on Friday with Vernon looking at a low of -1 C.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen potentially saw its final piece of evidence when his alleged victim took the stand on Tuesday.

Video of the day:

Take a look at how this Cape Sundew plant captures its prey in its sticky tentacles!

Read more: SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud, will pay a $280M fine for Libyan work

Read more: How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.