Morning Start: Will Ferrell

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 23

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Before getting into acting, Will Ferrell graduated from USC with a sports journalism degree.

On this day

In 1933, a boxing match is televised for the first time – Archie Sexton vs. Lauri Raiteri on BBC-TV.

In 1947, the first Little League World Series starts.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina begins in the Bahamas.

In 2007, the hashtag is invented by social media platform, Twitter.

National holidays

Today is Cheap Flight Day, International Blind Dog Day, Find Your Inner Nerd Day, National Cuban Sandwich Day, National Ride the Wave Day, and National Sponge Cake Day.

In case you missed it

‘Save it or pave it’: Councillor chimes in on future of Kelowna Springs golf course. Learn more here.

Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior. Learn more here.

Record $121,000 raised at Okanagan Golf 4 Kids tournaments. Learn more here.

Trending

This should be an Olympic event.

Find the duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/3S9zOzdLnB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 18, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Kobe Bryant (would’ve been 44), rapper Lil Yachty (25), and actor Andrew Rannells (44).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

