Morning Start: Woodpecker tongues

Your morning start for Thursday, August 18

It’s another good morning in the Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Woodpeckers with long tongues wrap them around their skull to store them.

On this day

In 1926, a weather map is televised for the first time.

In 1994, the 15th Commonwealth Games open in Victoria, B.C.

In 2016, Usain Bolt wins gold in the 200m at his third consecutive summer Olympics.

National holidays

Today is World Breast Cancer Research Day, National Couples Day, National Fajita Day, National Ice Cream Pie Day, Never Give Up Day, Pinot Noir Day, National Mail Order Analog Day, National Jaden Day, National Angela Day, and National Bad Poetry Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Central Okanagan School Board chair closes book on career. Learn more here.

Indoor baseball facility proposal hits a grand slam in Penticton. Learn more here.

B.C. wine industry still recovering, looking to return to pre-pandemic boom. Learn more here.

Trending

You never know when Adam Sandler is going to show up to your pickup basketball game.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Andy Samberg (44), actor Patrick Swayze (would’ve been 70), actor Christian Slater (53), actor Edward Norton (53), and actor Denis Leary (65).

Have an awesome Thursday everyone!

