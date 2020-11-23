Morning Start: You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees with a chance of showers of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time

Yes, your nostrils share the work when it comes to inhaling, but it’s a little more complicated than you might think. Rather than both nostrils taking in the same amount of air when you breathe in, you actually inhale most of your oxygen through one nostril at a time. The active nostril actually switches every few hours. Don’t believe it? Put your finger under your nose and test it yourself.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

Close to 40 people gathered Sunday (Nov. 22) outside Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton to protest the measures that have been implemented to control the spread of COVID-19.

The crowd of unmasked individuals hit the street after a pep-talk from the rally’s main organizer. Multiple passing cars honked in support of “ending the lock-down.”

Many protesters cited unsubstantiated claims about the virus and the belief that their “rights are being violated” as reasons for their attendance.

The rally’s organizer David Lindsay said his group “CLEAR” has staged other rallies previously in Kelowna. Lindsay also said the protesters in Penticton plan to demonstrate every weekend until the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are lifted by the provincial government.

“Our goal is to … let them know that we are not wearing masks and not complying with their order. Period,” Lindsay said.

Song of the Day: Dominik Fike – Why

