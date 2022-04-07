(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Your dishwasher is adjustable

Your morning start for Thursday, April 7

Happy Thursday! It’s a great day to have a great day!

Fun Fact: Did you know the top rack of the dishwasher can be adjustable?!

On this day

In 1923, the first brain tumour operation under local anesthetic is performed.

In 1948, the World Health Organization (WHO) is founded by the United Nations.

In 1977, the Toronto Blue Jays played their first-ever regular season game, beating the Chicago White Sox 9-5.

In 2018, the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights get their 51st win, the most ever by an expansion team.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Beer Day, National Burrito Day, National Alcohol Screening Day, National No Housework Day, and World Health Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death. Learn more here.

North Okanagan murder suspect skips preliminary inquiry, will go straight to trial. Learn more here.

Shuswap trail system closed for logging, removal of trees infested with bark beetle. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s a crazy week in sports: Kansas won the national championship in NCAA men’s basketball, The Masters starts today, and the MLB season starts today!

One of the coolest parts of the start of baseball season is rookies being told they’ve made the team. It never gets old. Here’s Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez and Chicago Cubs’ Ethan Roberts getting told they’ve made it.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jackie Chan (68), pop singer Anne-Marie (31), actor Russell Crowe (58), and retired MLB player Adrian Beltre (43).

Have a great day! And if you’re a sports fan, enjoy The Masters and enjoy the start of the MLB season!

