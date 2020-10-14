This image of a trail of lights in the night sky was captured by Kristy Russell at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

The set of lights in Penticton may be Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites

A Twin Lakes couple captured a mysterious sight in the sky on Wednesday morning.

Kristy Russell took this picture at 6:13 a.m. of what looks like a trail of lights travelling through the sky.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. My husband actually thought it could be aliens and said if it was, he wasn’t going to work today,” Russell said jokingly.

The trail of lights travelled for some time, heading towards Kaleden and Penticton.

Russell posted the picture on the Penticton Facebook page and several people had seen it too. Some pointed out that it is likely Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

In April, the same light show puzzled British skywatchers who took to social media to post the same kind of pictures Russell did.

This isn’t the first time skywatchers have seen unusual sights in the night sky in the Okanagan.

In February, a Kelowna man filmed a similar image of a trail of lights hanging around above Lake Okanagan.

READ MORE: Video captures possible UFO sighting in Kelowna

