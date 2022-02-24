Okanagan women lead Inked Magazine group stage

Lumby’s Phoebe Suttling is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition. (Inked photo) Vernon’s Wednesday Ashlen is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition. (Inked photo) Enderby’s Jessica Wesman is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition. (Inked photo)

Phoebe Suttling’s next tattoo may read ‘Cover Girl.’

The Lumby woman is one of three local ladies who remain in the hunt to become Inked Magazine’s fifth cover girl.

As of Thursday, Feb. 24, at 12:30 p.m. Pacific, Suttling was leading the 37 group finalists. So too was Vernon’s Wednesday Ashlen.

Votes can be submitted online until 7 p.m. Pacific. Only the women first in their group will move on to the finals.

The full-colour tattooed Ashlen has long sought to be a tattoo magazine cover girl.

“My favorite tattoo would be the masterpiece on my backside created by my main artist and dear friend Rex, who is now at peace, but continues to be one of my everyday inspirations and motivators,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s me as a princess warrior remaining unaffected and undefeated with the endless war coming at me. My back alone took many, many sessions over two years to complete.”

Enderby’s Jessica Wesman is also in the running.

Currently third in her group, Wesman got her first tattoo at 14 – matching memorials with her mom and sister on the back of their necks for her big brother who died in 2001 from cancer.

If she won, Wesman said she would take her mom anywhere she wanted to go.

“She is my hero, my person. All shes known is grief and sadness. Being a single mom, she still pulled through and still to this day is the most beautiful human. It’s never been about her, so I would love to give a little something back, make something about her.”

A $25,000 first prize goes to the winner, and Suttling said she’d use some of that money to put a down payment on her first home.

Self-described as a “very outdoorsy girl,” Suttling enjoys dirt biking, 4 x 4-ing, fishing, camping and owns two dogs and a cat that she loves more than anything.

Her favourite tattoo?

“My sleeve, as it means the most to me, or my half-back piece Medusa tattoo as it’s the newest because who doesn’t love new tattys?” she told the magazine on her bio page.

You can vote for Suttling here.

You can vote for Wesman here.

You can vote for Ashlen here.

READ MORE: Lumby and Enderby women compete to be Inked Magazine’s next cover girl

READ MORE: Power of ink: How tattoos helped a B.C. woman through her breast cancer journey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Contests