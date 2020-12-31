Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Much has changed this year, but it appears British Columbians are keeping status quo when it comes to baby names in 2020.

According to B.C.’s vital statistics, Olivia once again has taken the lead for the most popular baby name for a second year.

This year, Olivia is followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan and Charlotte.

In 2019, Olivia was the top choice for babies born in B.C., followed by Oliver, Liam, Lucas, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte and Theodore.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, there were 39,322 babies born in the province, compared to 43,703 babies born last year.

Curious to see how popular names have changed over time? Compare baby name popularity in B.C., dating back 100 years by clicking below:







