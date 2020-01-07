Smoke haze from forest fires burning in Alberta and British Columbia hangs over Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, Friday, July 21, 2017. Visitors to Banff National Park in Alberta will soon have to reserve a spot for a shuttle bus to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Parks Canada opens summer reservations for shuttle buses, camping sites

Parks Canada is to start accepting online reservations for 75 per cent of seats on April 1

Visitors to Banff National Park in Alberta will soon have to reserve a spot for a shuttle bus to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

The shuttle buses, which run from mid-May to mid-October, started in 2016 because parking lots at the popular tourist spots are often full by sunrise.

“Lake Louise is probably the most popular destination in Banff National Park,” said Jed Cochrane, acting visitor experience manager with Parks Canada. “It’s an internationally iconic location now. People come from all over the world to come see it.”

He said the shuttle has also become extremely busy, with long lineups on some days.

“The fact that we had two-hour lineups last year indicates the number of people who want to come to see Lake Louise,” he said. “Visitors told us loud and clear that is not something they found positive.”

This year, visitors can book ahead and leave their vehicles at a park-and-ride lot set up along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Parks Canada is to start accepting online reservations for 75 per cent of seats on April 1. The remaining 25 per cent of seats will be released two days before the booking date, he said.

The federal agency has already started taking camping reservations for national parks across Canada.

“We’re into the season of online reservations,” said Cochrane.

Campers can start booking front-country sites in Banff National Park at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“We had record-breaking numbers last year,” he said. “We had basically 13,000 in 2018 and then we had 18,000 in 2019, so we had a bump of about 5,000 in the first 24-hour period.”

Jasper National Park in Alberta, Pacific Rim in British Columbia and Kluane National Park in Yukon are already open for bookings.

Online reservations for camping at other national parks, as well as backcountry camping, open throughout the month.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

OPINION: Cautious optimism for Provincial Wildlife Strategy-BC Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Submitted Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, BC British Columbia’s hunters and anglers have… Continue reading

A look at the ten most valuable homes in Revelstoke

Combined the homes are worth over $25 million

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Stacey Brensrud will be taking over the executive director role at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

Senior’s life saved thanks to Okanagan employee

RCMP give a token of appreciation to Ewen Pitt for going above and beyond

Most Read