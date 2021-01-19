PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)

An office compact enough to fit in a backyard is being hailed as Metro Vancouver’s “ultimate work from home solution.”

Dreamt up by New Westminster film and TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, the “Box Office” is a prefabricated unit and a portable, private workspace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many British Columbians to leave their office spaces to work remotely in their homes.

Whitfield, who has worked on Netflix, Marvel, and Disney productions, used his time off – due to recent shutdowns in the film industry – to bring the unique idea to life.

“I was able to revisit an idea that had been percolating for years: a professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home,” he said.

RELATED: Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes, experts say

Included in the eco-friendly unit is customizable cabinetry, lighting, ceiling panels, ventilation, electrical outlets and even a desk chair to sit on.

Whitfield’s wife, Angie, was the first to test out the product.

“I find myself to be so much more productive in a dedicated workspace. It provides an escape… with lots of windows providing natural light and well-placed cabinets. It’s so comfortable,” she told Black Press Media.

Whitfield says it takes 20 minutes to set the Box Office up. Each unit costs about $30,000.


sarahleonagrochowski@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of the Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Cody Younker was sworn in as a city councillor in 2018. (File)
Revelstoke city councillor requests leave of absence in wake of sexual assault allegations

Cody Younker is accused in civil court of sexual abusing a teen in 2014

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

Revelstoke doctor Vikki Haines receives a vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)
COVID-19 vaccines come to Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group were the first to announce that team members had been vaccinated

Meaghan DaDalt and Pam Jensen have started a video podcast for kids featuring Koda the bear. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Guilt-free screen time: Revelstoke moms launch children’s video podcast

Have some virtual fun with The Cubs Club

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue to affect us all

Canada has recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases of pandemic

A couple living at the Summerland Waterfront Resort is trying to sell their unit because of strata changes which will require them to pay significantly higher strata fees or have their unit included in the resort’s rental pool (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Couple living at Summerland resort facing increases

Permanent residents of Summerland Waterfront Resort told fees will more than double

(Big White Ski Resort)
28 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police are seeking further witnesses after an elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm succumbed to her injuries. (File Photo)
Salmon Arm pedestrian dies after being hit by truck along Highway 1

Collision took place on Jan. 15 in downtown Salmon Arm, police looking for witnesses

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)
Moose chases two people near North Okanagan school

Conservation and dog control attending to the situation

The sale of the Kirschner Mountain Development for $22M marks the largest in Realtor history, in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Kelowna mountain development sold for $22M

The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Most Read