PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

Karin Fulcher holds her kittens Pinot and Grigio during a small physically-distanced outdoor service and pet blessing ceremony to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price, centre, wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she speaks before blessing pets during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses a dog during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses Dawn Moulton’s chicken Rose, during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price pets a dog before a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The pandemic has disrupted everything from gatherings to day-to-day routine, but one church in B.C.’s Lower Mainland didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from ensuring animals received their annual blessings this weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 4), St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver hosted a drive-thru blessing service for pet owners to mark St. Francis Day.

The Feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches around the world on Oct. 4 with pet blessings.

Pet owners gathered for an outdoor service Saturday morning, bringing with them dogs, cats and even a chicken.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top 10 timely Halloween costumes: From Baby Yoda to Black Panther to ‘2020 Dumpster Fire’

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

The Revelstoke Diaries now available to watch online

Watch the film made by UK production company Holmlands that features Revelstokians

Three candidates on Columbia River Revelstoke ballots

Representatives from BC’s Green, Liberal and NDP will be vying for the MLA job

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Most Read