PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
Saanich resident Robert Randall shared a photoshopped image of the U.S. Senator and joked that “few remember Bernie was on the 2018 United for Saanich election slate.” (Robert Randall/Facebook)Saanich resident Robert Randall shared a photoshopped image of the U.S. Senator and joked that “few remember Bernie was on the 2018 United for Saanich election slate.” (Robert Randall/Facebook)
Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King shared a photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders “waiting for fare-free transit” at one of the new bus shelters in the District of Central Saanich. (Zeb King/Twitter)Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King shared a photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders “waiting for fare-free transit” at one of the new bus shelters in the District of Central Saanich. (Zeb King/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders can be seen taking part in some pandemic-friendly firefighter driver training in a ladder truck at the fire department in the Town of Sidney. (Sidney Volunteer Firefighters’ Association/Facebook)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders can be seen taking part in some pandemic-friendly firefighter driver training in a ladder truck at the fire department in the Town of Sidney. (Sidney Volunteer Firefighters’ Association/Facebook)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders visits Kal Lake in the City of Vernon. (5iveby5ive/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders visits Kal Lake in the City of Vernon. (5iveby5ive/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Saanich News office in the District of Saanich. (Bernie Sits website)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Saanich News office in the District of Saanich. (Bernie Sits website)
Chris Wejr, principal of Shortreed Elementary in Aldergrove, made U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders a playground monitor. (Twitter image)Chris Wejr, principal of Shortreed Elementary in Aldergrove, made U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders a playground monitor. (Twitter image)
The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in a scenic setting in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in a scenic setting in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits along the dikes in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits along the dikes in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits on top of the horse clock in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits on top of the horse clock in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Capilano Suspension Bridge in the City of North Vancouver. (#CapBridge/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Capilano Suspension Bridge in the City of North Vancouver. (#CapBridge/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stops to smell the roses at the University of British Columbia. (Arash Farsaneh/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stops to smell the roses at the University of British Columbia. (Arash Farsaneh/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and the staff at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are patiently waiting until visitors can return for some winter fun post-pandemic. (Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park/Facebook)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and the staff at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are patiently waiting until visitors can return for some winter fun post-pandemic. (Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park/Facebook)

The viral trend of photoshopping Bernie Sanders into funny images has reached B.C. and has resulted in the U.S. senator virtually visiting numerous local landmarks.

After the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, a photograph of Sanders attending the ceremony in a beige ski jacket, medical mask and large mittens went viral. In the photo, the senator is sitting with his legs and hands crossed, looking cold and somewhat disinterested. It wasn’t long before people began to edit Sanders into comical situations, stills from T.V. shows and movies, famous artwork and even their hometowns.

Residents from across B.C. have jumped on the bandwagon and Sanders has been spotted doing everything from sneaking into a municipal staff meeting in the District of Saanich to attending a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health.

Web designer Nick Sawhney jumped on board early to make the fun more accessible. Visiting the website Bernie Sits allows anyone to add the seated senator anywhere they want using Google Maps. Try it for yourself at bernie-sits.herokuapp.com and share your photos by emailing vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Fallon jokes Canadian jails are basically hotels following woman’s 4.5-star review

–With files from Caitlin Clow and Colleen Flanagan

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Bernie SandersBritish ColumbiaPhoto Galleries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Just Posted

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Veteran Henry Kriwokon has his photo taken by the Western as he celebrates his 99th birthday with friends at the Cellar in Downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Turning 101, Penticton veteran looks back on life

Henry Kriwokon was one of the soldiers in the famous ‘Wait for me, Daddy’ photo

Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)
Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm… Continue reading

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

Residents jump on viral trend of photoshopping U.S. senator into images

Auldin Maxwell stacks the 693rd block on the top of record-breaking Jenga tower on Nov. 29 2020. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm boy rests world-record attempt on single Jenga brick

Auldin Maxwell, 12, is now officially a Guinness world record holder.

From the left: Midway RCMP Csts. Jonathan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen, Public Servant Leanne Mclaren and Cpl. Phil Peters. Pictured in the front are Mclaren’s dog, Lincoln and Peters’ dog, Angel. Photo courtesy of BC RCMP
B.C. Mounties commended for bringing firewood to elderly woman

Cpl. Phil Peters said he and detachment members acted after the woman’s husband went to hospital

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

(Hal Brindley - Dreamstime)
Enderby farmers caught between coyotes and bylaw tickets

The Smith family is stuck in a Catch-22 between protecting their livestock and incurring noise complaints

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Black Mountain Elementary in Kelowna Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Google Image)
Another COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Kelowna school

Interior Health confirmed an exposure at Black Mountain Elementary School Saturday

Members of BCEHS Station 343 in Lake Country receive a donation of treats and wine from the community in December. (Contributed)
‘Unexpected and heartwarming’: Okanagan community supports paramedics

Cards, discounts, treats, more given to Lake Country paramedics in sign of support

Most Read