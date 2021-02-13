PHOTOS: Ice volcanoes erupt all over the shores of Okanagan Lake

icicles
The pier in Summerland has floating pancakes all around it. (Monique Tamminga)
Ice volcanoes have formed all along the lake shore in Summerland between Rotary beach and Peach Orchard. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
You can walk out a bit along the like to take in the two layers of ice volcanoes. (Monique Tamminga)
Ice pancakes (Monique Tamminga)
volcanoes
floating pancakes
ice fence

From ice volcanoes and floating pancakes to icicles dangling to create works of art, this cold snap has turned the Okanagan Lake shores into nature’s sculptures.

Not everybody likes these frigid temperatures but one benefit is the spectacular ice formations found right up and down the lake.

Ice volcanoes are popping up all along the lakeshore from Rotary Beach to Peach Orchard Park in Summerland, along Lakeshore Drive.

An ice volcano is a conical mound of ice formed over a lake via the eruption of water and slush through an ice shelf. The process is wave-driven, with wind providing the energy for the waves to cut through the ice and form the so-called volcanoes. The liquid water and slush freeze and fall back to the surface, growing the formation.

Most common on the great lakes, they are also becoming quite common on Okanagan Lake.

But these fantastic ice formations won’t stick around for long. According to Environment Canada, Monday is the last day of frigid temperatures and then we start to warm up a bit, hovering around the one degree Celsius mark.

Maybe take this Family Day long weekend to explore nature’s ice formations.

READ ALSO: Ice is forming on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

Environment Canada weather

Most Read