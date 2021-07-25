White Rock swimmer Hilary Caldwell shows off the bronze medal she won in the women’s 200-m backstroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. She announced her retirement from competitive swimming this week (File photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

The world’s top athletes are competing in Tokyo, Japan. How much do you know about Olympic action?

The best athletes from around the world are competing in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics.

The games began July 23 and will continue until Aug. 8, with athletes competing in a variety of sports.

How much do you know about the prestigious Olympic Games, the traditions and facts about previous games, as well as a few other facts? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


Japan’s Mina Tanaka (11) collides with Canada’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) during a women’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Silvia Izquierdo

