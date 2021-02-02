QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)

It’s Groundhog Day, a time to watch the groundhog to determine how much longer winter will last.

It’s also a good time to sit down with the movie Groundhog Day, which pays tribute to the day.

How much do you know about groundhogs, the day or the movie? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests