Nativity scenes, such as this one in Abbotsford, feature Mary, Joseph, Jesus, wise men and shepherds. Do you know how many shepherds are in the account of the birth of Jesus in the Bible? (Black Press file photo)

Nativity scenes, such as this one in Abbotsford, feature Mary, Joseph, Jesus, wise men and shepherds. Do you know how many shepherds are in the account of the birth of Jesus in the Bible? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

There are plenty of traditions and customs associated with Christmas and the festive season.

How much do you know about the Dec. 25 celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: How much do you really know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: How much do you really know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContests

 

A brightly lit display showing Santa, a tree and other images in lights is one of many holiday lights displays which can be seen in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

A brightly lit display showing Santa, a tree and other images in lights is one of many holiday lights displays which can be seen in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
COVID-19 has been a lesson in Greek letters, one variant at a time

Just Posted

Kelowna Kinsmen’s Kelly Hutchinson presents a donatio to the BGC Okanagan. (Kristi Patton photo)
BGC Okanagan reflects on 2021

Aerial view of the Kelowna campus. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College year in review

The final three days of June of 2021 in B.C. were record-setting, with temperatures reaching highs of 45-49 C in some parts of the province. (Contributed)
Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?