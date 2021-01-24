Abbotsford’s Graham Sward was a member of the Chilliwack Junior Chiefs program from 2013-15 and is now a member of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs. (Spokane Chiefs photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

Hockey is Canada’s national winter sport and it is part of the culture of this country.

The sport includes young children in minor hockey leagues, junior and college teams, old-timers leagues and more.

There are plenty of stories of small-town players, dedicated to the game, eventually earning spots on National Hockey League or Olympic teams.

How much do you know about the winter sport that defines this country?

Good luck.


PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

