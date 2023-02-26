Canadians will be filing their taxes with the Canada Revenue Agency. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canadians will be filing their taxes with the Canada Revenue Agency. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

In January and February, Canadians make their final savings contributions for the tax year.

The months of January and February are a time of year when Canadians think about money, savings and investments.

During the first two months of the year, many people make their final contributions to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan. The contributions to this plan can make a difference to one’s income tax at the end of the year.

Financial planners can provide information about how to manage money. If you have questions about your savings and investments, consult someone who knows how to handle finances.

How much do you know about money and savings in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BankingContestsFinancesLottery

 

Some people have enjoyed big winnings playing the lottery. Do you know the amount of the largest lottery payment in Canada? (File Photo)

Some people have enjoyed big winnings playing the lottery. Do you know the amount of the largest lottery payment in Canada? (File Photo)

Do you know which Canadian banknote is the most commonly counterfeited bill? (Black Press file photo.)

Do you know which Canadian banknote is the most commonly counterfeited bill? (Black Press file photo.)

Previous story
‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Dustin Craven dropping in his Natural Selection DUEL with Werni Stock. (Chad Chomlack/Natural Selection)
Dustin Craven to compete in Revelstoke’s Natural Selection Tour stop

Victoriya Latli and Denys Popov arrived in Revelstoke in the summer of 2022. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
‘I remember everything’: Ukrainians in Revelstoke reflect on a year of war in Ukraine

West Columbia region could see up to 35 cm of snow between Saturday and Sunday. (Nick Rohlman / The Gazette)
Winter storm warning for Revelstoke area