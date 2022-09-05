Construction crews work on a highway on Vancouver Island. (Black Press file photo)

Construction crews work on a highway on Vancouver Island. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: In honour of workers

How much do you know about Labour Day and work culture?

The first Monday of September is Labour Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day also marks the end of the summer season in Canada, and in many parts of the country, students return to school immediately after Labour Day.

In honour of Labour Day and workers, here are 10 questions about employment, jobs, strikes and work culture in Canada. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLabour

 

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 4 to 10

Just Posted

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)
QUIZ: In honour of workers

Returning students welcome new students and parents at UBCO on Sept. 4, 2022 for move-in day (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Welcome home! Students move-in to dorm life at UBCO

The main entrance had food trucks, bouncy castles, and painting. (Zachary Delaney)
With more than 400 tickets sold, Woodstoke has successful 3rd year in Revelstoke

Railway Days set to return to the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 25. (Liam Harrap)
Revelstoke Railway Museum to bring back Railway Day on Sep. 25