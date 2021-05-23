QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com photo)

This weekend is the Victoria Day long weekend, a Canadian statutory holiday in honour of the British monarch. The weekend also marks the start to the summer season in Canada.

How much do you know about the legendary queen, her legacy, the Victorian era and other things related to Victoria? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests