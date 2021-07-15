Frida. Facebook.

Rescue dog from Mexico lost in Lake Country

The rescue has been missing for three nights as of July 15

A Kelowna woman is asking for help to locate her lost dog, who is new to the area and very skittish.

Frida is a young rescue from Mexico and was last seen wearing a pink harness. She slipped off of her leash on Coral Beach Road in Lake Country on July 11. She may have been spotted on North Glenmore Road.

Frida is often afraid around new people, so if you think you see her, do not approach her quickly and call Allison at 250-300-8808.

