An animatronic Santa Claus greets shoppers at the entrance of a mall in Alaska. (Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire)

An animatronic Santa Claus greets shoppers at the entrance of a mall in Alaska. (Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire)

Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa

Reindeer traces confirmed after Rhode Island lab tests carrots

The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.

The department tweeted on Monday that “we all agree that something magical may be at play.”

The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City,” referring to the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.”

The “good news” is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.

The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

RELATED: Bah! Humbug! Italian bishop apologizes for telling kids Santa doesn’t exist

RELATED: 10 questions with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa Claus

Previous story
Show ‘snow mercy’ when voting on the name of Kelowna’s new snowblower

Just Posted

The risk of avalanches in Interior BC is the highest this season then it’s been in more than a decade according to Avalanche Canada. (File Photo)
2 heli-skiers killed in avalanche near Revelstoke

Black Press File photo
New Recycle BC rules causes issues for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Speeders Pub entry in the ‘80s Outhouse Races. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)
PHOTOS: The history of Revelstoke rail jams and all that came before

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health