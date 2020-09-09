Ryan Reynolds made a fan’s day when he commented on burn survivor Johnny Quinn’s Instagram post of a Deadpool cosplay. (Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Vancouver-born star Ryan Reynolds made one fan’s day with a reply to an Instagram post.

Instagram user Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool, with a caption that laid out how much confidence Quinn has gotten from the comic book character as a burn suvivor.

“Deadpool has honestly made me way more confident. Anyone who has read or watched anything about Deadpool, knows his face and body are pretty messed up. So it’s only natural that I cosplay him,” Quinn wrote. “I wanted to be authentic as possible, and that was to not wear a mask. It’s so easy to cover up who I am, and to give In to despair. Deadpool just makes me not care about that stuff and show my true self. This is me, and I’m not Ashamed about it. Deadpool is icy clean, and he’s helped my self esteem so much. I’m owning who I am, and cosplaying Deadpool makes it that much easier.”

After dozens of comments, and Quinn himself, tagged Reynolds in the post, the Deadpool actor replied.

“This made my YEAR! Can’t even describe what this post means to me,” Reynolds commented. And in response to Quinn’s post where the med student said he learned to do the splits for this photo, Reynolds said he too can do the splits – once in a while.

“Also, I can do the splits… but only once a year. And it has to be in the lobby of a hospital.”

