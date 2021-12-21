Saved from streets of Korea, lost in Kelowna: Help find rescue dog Milla

Milla has been missing for three weeks and her family has hired a professional to help bring her home (Kyle Dyck, gofundme.com)

Milla’s family is asking for help to bring their pup home for the holidays.

Rescue dog Milla escaped from her home on Nov. 28, and despite being spotted around Kelowna several times no one has been able to rescue her.

The sweet pooch was saved from the streets of Korea and is cautious and elusive due to her storied past.

Her owners have hired a professional dog trapper to help in Milla’s rescue mission, but those elite services come with a cost.

Kyle Dyck has created a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of expert help.

“We have been amazed at the amount of time that people have volunteered to help us find Milla, and we are so grateful for any support that you are able to provide in this way as well,” says Kyle Dyck, Milla’s owner and founder of the GoFundMe page.

Supporters can donate or find more information on Milla’s rescue at Help Rescue Milla on gofundme.com.

