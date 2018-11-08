Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Shade Sails Canada says it’s trying to reduce its environmental impact
Three elementary school students, who designed winning "Look, Listen, Learn" posters were
Whether biking to work, hiking peaks or walking pets, Columbia Basin residents
Technology offers many benefits and advantages, but sadly some users have nefarious
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Pickets went up in Vernon, Penticton and Summerland as part of the rotating postal service strike
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green skies
Sorrento resident, 26, convicted of violent attack of girlfriend in February
Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day
Randell Crocker didn’t tell his family much about his five years in Europe in WW II
Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers
An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war
More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections