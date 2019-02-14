Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Well, it’s that day again. Love is in the air and all over Facebook – even for couples who during the rest of the year air their relationship dirty laundry all over the place.

To those couples posting those ‘You Complete Me’ memes – this post is NOT for you.

This is a shout out to the singles making their way solo through this love-filled day.

Related: More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

There’s two types of singles on Valentine’s Day – those that wallow about not getting breakfast in bed, no flowers at work and no date to take them to dinner.

And then there’s the other group who are much more fun as they spend the day celebrating their singledom, throwing shade and sometimes pity to those in relationships.

No matter what type of single you are we’ve compiles some memes to bring a smile to your face.

And, if all else fails: remember chocolate is 50 per cent off Friday.

 

Previous story
A dinner party for $10 a guest is possible with good planning, foodies say

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust gives over $500,000 in PLAYS Capital Improvement Grants

34 projects funded to get kids active

Revelstoke mayor draws attention to councillors’ social media posts

Mayor Gary Sulz reprimanded councillors Cody Younker and Steven Cross for what… Continue reading

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

VIDEO: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog

Heavy police presence reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

Rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

No estimated time for reopening of highway, but detour is in place

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen property

More than 100 suspected stolen items uncovered at Okanagan storage facility

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, contents destroyed

Most Read