South Okanagan teen to hit silver screen with Viggo Mortensen

Former Uplands Elementary School student Piers Bijvoet is set to star in an upcoming film. (Contributed) Piers Bijvoet and co-star Lance Henriksen at Sundance Film Festival. (Contributed) Piers Bijvoet and co-star Laura Linney on set of Falling. (Contributed) Falling will be in theatres and on streaming services Feb. 5, 2021. (Contributed)

Piers Bijvoet is getting ready to make his theatrical film debut.

The Penticton-born 15-year-old attended Uplands Elementary School until moving to Toronto at age eight.

Now he’s set to star in the upcoming film Falling as it heads to theatres and streaming services. Bijvoet portrays the character of Will, and his co-stars include acclaimed movie icons like Viggo Mortensen, Laura Linney, David Cronenberg and Lance Henriksen.

Bijvoet has previously appeared in commercials, music and industrial videos, voice-overs, web series, radio shows, and print ads, but Falling is his biggest project to date.

Bijvoet received a phone call in February of 2019 with news that he had been cast as Will. He filmed in both Los Angeles and Toronto, and also represented the film by participating in the cast Q&As at the Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

After a successful festival run at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF, among other festivals, the film will now be released to North American audiences. On Feb. 5 it will be in theatres and streaming on Apple TV and everywhere else you rent or buy movies.

Bijvoet’s film career hasn’t stopped at Falling, he was also recently cast as the lead role of Brian, in the upcoming feature film, It’s Alright Now.

