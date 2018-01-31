During the lunar eclipse at 5:55 a.m. on the North Coast, the moon turned red and orange, a.k.a. the “blood moon”. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

While rain and clouds hindered visibility on the North Coast, Haida Gwaii had an opening to view the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.

From Masset, Jonathon Bartlett snapped photos of the blood moon at 5:55 a.m. and then the lunar eclipse from 6:26 a.m. until 7 a.m., when the clouds rolled in.

“I checked it at 3 a.m. and [it] was too cloudy, and got set up for 5:45 a.m., five minutes later all the cloud blew away giving a perfect view of the blood moon,” Bartlett said in an email.

READ MORE: Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The shadow of the earth fell on the moon this morning at around 6:26 a.m.-7 a.m. for the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

The earth blocked the light falling on the moon during the Jan. 31 lunar eclipse. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Previous story
B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions today

Winter road maintenance scheduled for 3 Valley Gap

VIDEO: Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton says participants come away with the big questions left unanswered, but more appreciative of life than ever before

Image of China’s Pearl River inspires RiverBlue documentary

Movie to screen at Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 8

Advisory planning commission meeting cancelled

No applications were complete, said planning department clerk

Education an important part of local food movement

LFI’s new coordinator hoping to plant seeds of knowledge

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

Most Read

  • Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

    Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

  • B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

    With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.