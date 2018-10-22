Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

A farm in southern Texas has come up with an adorable way to count down the days to Halloween.

Staff at Blue Heron Farm in Fields House, Texas, are dressing up their five puppies in costumes that range from a roll of sushi, to a carrot, to Superman.

MOAR SUSHI PUPS pic.twitter.com/u7LnBp1M4Q — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 3, 2018

The farm, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston, is a small-scale humane goat dairy farm.

Owned and operated by Christian and Lisa Seger, the 10.5-acre farm is raising the pups to be adopted out to 4 Paws Farm, a Texas animal shelter.

Their dog, Harriet, gave birth to the litter on Sept. 29.

We're taking family portraits this morning. pic.twitter.com/42jkTvYFDF — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) September 30, 2018

But for now, the Segers are just having some fun with the little ones, costuming them as everything from ferocious lions, to turtles, to ladybugs.

MY LADYBUG MUST BE ACKNOWLEDGED. pic.twitter.com/HahOsTrEo0 — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 5, 2018

Dis lion haz two modes: rawr and zzz. pic.twitter.com/2StiYUdzg7 — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 8, 2018

Our first group costume: The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/LWDtP6kndA — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 9, 2018

