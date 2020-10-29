Can you spot all 12 Days of Christmas displays at the Butchart Gardens? Jen Blyth photo.

Can you spot all 12 Days of Christmas displays at the Butchart Gardens? Jen Blyth photo.

The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens

Annual display opens Nov. 27; timed ticket reservations available now

The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens this holiday season, transforming the renowned National Historic Site near Victoria with thousands of sparkling lights and holiday-themed displays.

The annual holiday spectacle, including the 12 Days of Christmas displays dotted around the 55-acre Gardens, has for years been a favourite way for locals and visitors alike to ring in the season.

Like many of our favourite pastimes in the COVID era, the experience will be a little different this year, but undoubtedly just as magical!

Click here to continue reading the full story and plan your holiday getaway today!

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaChristmasFamily activitiesStaycation secretsThings to dovancouverislandwct-intro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

Just Posted

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mail-in-ballots coming in from Columbia River Revelstoke

In a progress report Elections BC said around 45 per cent of those issued have been returned

Mayor Gary Sulz (centre) cuts the ribbon for the new roundabout. Councillor Jackie Rhind (left) and Councillor Cody Younker (right) are on either side. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s newest roundabout opens on Victoria Rd.

The project took approximately six months to complete

Revelstoke Drill Hall as it looked July 19, 1970; current home of Trans-Canada Fitness. (Estelle Dickey/Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 392)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 29

Local history straight from the newspaper archives

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Highway 97 is closed near Monte Creek due to a vehicle incident Oct. 29. (DriveBC map)
Crash near Monte Creek impacts Highway 97 traffic

Vehicle incident shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 29

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

Homes in Summerland have been among the households in Canada to participate in radon testing. (TakeActiononRadon.ca)
Testing finds 38 per cent of Summerland homes have unsafe radon levels

Okanagan community one of 15 involved in national testing program

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna has Canada’s fastest-growing crime rate, most opioid offences per-capita

Greater Kelowna’s violent crime rate skyrocketed nearly 60 per cent

RCMP are investigating a trailer fire off Firwood Road on the Westside, discovered Oct. 27. (Google maps image)
RCMP investigate Westside trailer fire

Burned trailer discovered by RCMP Oct. 27 near Fintry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Myra Canyon SCARE park is located in Kelowna, British Columbia. (Photo - Twila Amato)
VIDEO: Kelowna scare park cranks up the horror

Open Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Most Read