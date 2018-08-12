‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

In this April 11, 2018 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the ‘Rampage,’ in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Most people aren’t thankful to be cut from a football team, especially when it’s as big a team as the BC Lions.

But Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for head coach Wally Buono after Buono cut Johnson while the now-actor was playing for Calgary.

“He was a mentor of mine… he ultimately cut me from the team,” Johnson, who is filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise, said.

“It was such a defining time and I appreciate that man and I appreciate me playing on this very field.”

Johnson played for the Calgary Stampeders back in 1995, but was cut just two months in.

The pro-wrester turned actor had dreams of making it to the NFL but never made the leap over to American football – and he’s grateful for it.

“Sometimes, something you want so badly, your dreams in life, don’t happen. And sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened,” Johnson said.