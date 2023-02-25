People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Victoriya Latli and Denys Popov arrived in Revelstoke in the summer of 2022. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
‘I remember everything’: Ukrainians in Revelstoke reflect on a year of war in Ukraine

West Columbia region could see up to 35 cm of snow between Saturday and Sunday. (Nick Rohlman / The Gazette)
Winter storm warning for Revelstoke area

Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Public officials tour Downie Timber mill

Up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected in some regions of B.C. Interior according to Environment Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior