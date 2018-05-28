The Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich.

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

As the number one donut consumer in the world, Canadians love our sugary confections and when you think of Canadian donuts, a stop a Timmys probably comes to mind.

Tim Hortons wants to help Canadians celebrate National Donut Day this Friday with a limited-edition food mash-up being offered from coast to coast.

On June 1, Tim Hortons will launch the limited-edition Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich.

Paying homage to Tim Hortons heritage as Canada’s original donut leader, guests will be able to enjoy their favourite classic breakfast sandwich on a Honey Dip donut.

“The sweet and savoury sandwich will be available for purchase at all Tim Hortons locations during breakfast hours,” states the donut company.

“The Tim Hortons culinary team worked for months to find the right donut, and the winner was Honey Dip.”

It claims the delicate sweetness of this donut balances perfectly with the smoky, savoury flavours of the classic breakfast sandwich.

“We are excited to bring Canadians together with a fun food creation that pairs our breakfast sandwich with Canada’s favourite treat,” says Sami Siddiqui, president, Tim Hortons Canada.

“For 54 years, donuts have been a core part of our heritage. Every day is donut day at Tim Hortons!”

Timmy’s social-media savy Friday guests will also get the opportunity to win free donuts for a year.

To enter, donut enthusiasts need to snap a selfie with their Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich or their favourite Tim’s donut on June 1 and share the photo on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TimsGoesDonuts, as well as tagging @TimHortons.

To kick off the celebrations Tim Hortons has also shared some interesting donut facts! Did you know that 1.4 million donuts are served per day in Canada? Check out the rest of the facts below.

