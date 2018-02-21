Overlooking one of the main streets in Kaslo, B.C. (@johanjkpg/Instagram)

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

In a quiet city near Kootenay Lake, just under 1,000 people are the rural simplicities – and the one streetlight – oin Kaslo.

And the small town is hoping more people catch on.

The BC Rural Centre has organized a new contest aimed at “young urban creative professionals,” who are frustrated with the daily big-city life and looking to settle down in the Kootenays.

“We’re looking for people tired of the metro rat race, who would like to explore the advantages (and challenges) of rural life,” reads the contest.

To take part, contestants submite a brief two-minute video explaining why they’d consider moving to Kaslo, and how they’d contribute to the community.

People can then vote for which video they like best.

Winners will receive four nights stay at the Kaslo Hotel overlooking Kootenay Lake, meals, and a $500 travel stipend during this year’s Canada Day long weekend.

The catch: the winner will be taken on a tour visiting the local school (singular), meet small business owners and entrepreneurs, take part in a neighbourhood outdoor potluck and of course, check out the available real estate.

