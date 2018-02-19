VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Many of us have seen a deer caught in headlights, but how many have seen deer pause at a stop sign, look both ways and cross?

That is exactly what a reddit user in Fernie, B.C. captured on tape.

The video posted on reddit called “Not your everyday walk to work”’ shows a herd of five traffic-sign obeying deer prance through a residential neighbourhood in the Kootenays town.

The head deer, or ‘leadeer’ if you will, appears to slow down the herd at the stop sign, look in both directions and then safely prance across the road, following proper traffic procedures.

“That’s Canada for you — no rolling through allowed,” wrote one viewer on reddit.

“Deer are smart enough to obey stop signs … now only if the drivers in my neighbourhood had the same skill,” wrote another, echoing a common sentiment among those who weighed in.

“That deer is a better driver then most people,” added another.

Check out the super Canadian moment above.

To report a typo, email:
editor@thefreepress.ca.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

Just Posted

Winter highway maintenance on Hwy. 1 Monday morning

Expect delays around 20 minutes east of Revelstoke

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Revelstoke Grizzlies hand out year-end awards

Whistler’s Cody Flann received Rookie of the Year and Top Scorer honours

Hwy. 1 to close west of Revelstoke for winter maintenance Sunday night

Expect 20 minute delays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.: DriveBC

PHOTOS: Potluck welcomes Syrian refugee to Revelstoke

Revelstoke for Refugees hosted a potluck at the United Church on Friday night to welcome Sam Aiden to town

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Colten Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Family supported following fire

Armstrong home destroyed by fire Friday, friends and family pitch in

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

Regional conference tackles topic of chronic diseases

Family physicians invited to register to attend Chronic Disease Day event in Pitt Meadows.

Most Read