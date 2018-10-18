Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Somewhere, a family has just bought a industrial-level vacuum cleaner after they adopted a trio of Saint Bernards from the Edmonton Humane Society.

The dogs were transferred to the Edmonton facility in September and were too anxious to go to separate homes.

According to the human society, Gasket, Gunther and Goliath were officially adopted by a Calgary family on Wednesday, after adoption workers whittled down the more than 200 inquires.

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous, think the fluffy trio will fit in perfectly with their two kids, and one other dog, in the family’s one-acre yard.

“We are beyond excited to be giving these three dogs their forever home,” said the family.

“When we found out that we were getting the opportunity to meet them, we cried tears of joy. Pets add so much to the family, and we’re so happy we can give back to them by providing a loving home for the rest of their lives.”

The humane society had been worried that no one would take the three dogs, who collectively weigh more than 350 pounds, and were too bonded to each other to be separated.

“The response to the story of these gentle giants, from the thousands who helped share our call for help to those who offered their homes to these dogs, was truly astounding,” manager of animal health and protection Jamey Blair.

“At the end of the day we could only choose one family for them, but there are thousands of other homeless pets who are all as deserving of a forever home. We hope this story inspires people to adopt from their local shelters and rescues.”

The humane society is now hosting an adoption event to find homes for the more than 250 other animal at their shelter. The event runs until Sunday and adoptions fees for all animal will be reduced.

