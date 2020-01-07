Justin Trudeau is shown in this recent handut image provided by his official photographer, Adam Scotti. Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Adam Scotti *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Justin Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister.

He has returned from more than two weeks vacation in Costa Rica with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Trudeau’s new look was revealed in a photo posted Monday on Instagram by his official photographer, Adam Scotti.

Trudeau later tweeted another photo showing him and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan being briefed by military officials on developments in Iraq.

It’s not clear whether the beard is here to stay, at least for a while, or just the temporary result of not bothering to shave while on vacation — the Prime Minister’s Office offered no immediate comment on the matter.

But for now at least, Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.

Trudeau has exhibited a fondness for facial hair in the past.

In younger days, including when he was first elected as an MP, he sported a variety of moustaches, goatees and the occasional beard, along with longer, more unruly hair. Critics carped from time to time that he looked like a pirate or a drug lord.

But since being elected Liberal leader in 2013, Trudeau has resolutely stuck to short locks and a clean-shaven face — until now.

His new beard is neatly trimmed and flecked liberally with grey. It seems to match Trudeau’s stated intention to take a lower profile, more businesslike approach to his second mandate, keeping the focus on concrete bread-and-butter initiatives and shifting the spotlight to his team of cabinet ministers.

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Just Posted

A look at the ten most valuable homes in Revelstoke

Combined the homes are worth over $25 million

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Stacey Brensrud will be taking over the executive director role at the… Continue reading

Live music coming to Traverse and River City Pub this week

Live music in downtown Revelstoke this week

More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

The storm should last until Wednesday

Raccoon causes a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

DYER: Let’s focus on plastic straws

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote returns home with gold after World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 10 best cities to work by BC Business survey

Kelowna top in Okanagan at 5th, Salmon Arm comes 7th, Vernon grabs 24th and Penticton comes 31st

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Most Read