U.S. piano teacher gets to keep $40K in feud with noisy neighbour

The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say

An appeals court says a piano teacher in Washington state deserved the $40,000 she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbour who revved his pickup truck engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Junghee Kim Spicer’s Yakima Arts Academy was entitled to the payment from her neighbour.

The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say, when Spicer increased the number of piano lessons she gave.

From November 2015 through March 2016, Paul Patnode parked his diesel truck next to Spicer’s home, and remotely raced the engine and set off the vehicle’s alarm when students arrived.

Spicer sued Patnode and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered Patnode to pay $40,000 for emotional distress.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lamborghinis roll up at to Okanagan resort

Just Posted

Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Saturday night

Live music in Revelstoke following Summer Street Fest

Editorial cartoon for June 26

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Chef’s Fare: A family meal

A family meal is what happens when you work hard tiresome jobs… Continue reading

Lamborghinis roll up at to Okanagan resort

Click to see VIDEO/PHOTOS of these classy cars

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Amalgamation question posed at Greater Vernon Chamber event

Kelowna Women’s Shelter and UBCO team up to study brain injuries in women abused by partners

UBC Okanagan receive $1M grant to extend groundbreaking research

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

Most Read