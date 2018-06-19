Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Swoop is set to take its first flights out of B.C. this week as Canada’s second ultra-low cost airline.

Operated by WestJet, routes include trips from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford and to Edmonton for as little as $40. Other destinations include Halifax and Winnipeg.

The no-frills business model means a ticket gets you just a seat on the plane, with an extra fees for luggage, priority seating, extra leg room and in-flight entertainment.

The airline says it will have 27 weekly flights out of Abbotsford, starting Wednesday.

Service to Hamilton is already underway, with routes every day except Tuesday. Flights to Edmonton begin July 25.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Revelstoke Council continues support of chartered flights for 2019

Chartered flights between Revelstoke and Vancouver will again be offered come winter.… Continue reading

Multi-Media Marketing with Myles-the new guy at the Revelstoke Review

The above alliteration has been a common joke floating around the office… Continue reading

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Vernon second-degree murder suspect found not criminally responsible

Angelo Gabriel Monfort’s matter will be put to the British Columbia Review Board

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

UPDATE: Kelowna stabbing victim tight lipped about incident

Police say 35-year-old North Okanagan man stabbed in Mission area Sunday won’t talk to investigators

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

Amphitheatre planned for Kamloops area winery

Monte Creek Ranch Winery can finally proceed with amphitheatre plans

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Most Read

  • Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

    Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton