A woman crosses the street through blowing snow at Spadina Avenue and Main Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 is World Snow Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 16 to 22

World Snow Day, Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day, International Sweatpants Day coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Oatmeal Month and Celebration of Life Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 16: World Religion Day, Nothing Day, International Hot and Spicy Food Day, Appreciate a Dragon Day, World Snow Day.

Monday, Jan. 17: Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day, Kid Inventors’ Day, Cable Car Day, Blue Monday.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Thesaurus Day, Peking Duck Day, Gourmet Coffee Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Popcorn Day, Tin Can Day, Museum Selfie Day.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Cheese Lovers’ Day, International Day of Acceptance, Penguin Awareness Day.

Friday, Jan. 21: Hugging Day, International Sweatpants Day, Squirrel Appreciation Day, International Playdate Day.

Saturday, Jan. 22: Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day, Polka Dot Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

