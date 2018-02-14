Vancouver Canucks help raise awareness with puppy cuddles

Sven Baertschi, left, and Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks help the BC SPCA raise awareness for National Cupcake Day on Tuesday in Vancouver. (BCSPCA/Twitter)

What better way to spend your day than with cupcakes and cuddles with eight adoptable puppies?

The BC SPCA held a pop-up event in Vancouver on Tuesday to raise awareness for National Cupcake Day, its cross-Canada fundraiser for humane societies. All funds will be used to help abused and homeless animals within BC SPCA’s care.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat were on hand to receive cuddles and help raise awareness.

National Cupcake Day occurs on Feb. 26, but participants are fundraising all month.

To donate to the BC SPCA or earn how to host your own cupcake party, visit their website.