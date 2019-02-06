Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

The casting call, which has been taken down, included a call for both ‘curvy’ and ‘petite’ models

Vancouver Fashion Week organizers are under fire after issuing a casting call for female models with 20- to 22-inch waistlines.

According to reports and comments on the event’s Instagram page, the casting call was posted last week, and taken down on Monday.

The post included “curvy models,” defined as being 5’8” to 6 feet, with a U.S. 12- to 16-inch waist. Meanwhile, “petite models” were defined as being 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a 20- to 22-inch waist.

In a statement posted this week online, organizers apologized and called it a mistake.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we support and champion models no matter their size, gender, ethnicity or background,” the statement read.

“We believe every body type is a cause for celebration and we welcome designers who encourage body positivity and who redefine what ‘beauty’ and ‘style’ mean in today’s society. We apologize for the offence caused, as we truly strive to deliver a fashion week that is inclusive for all.”

The apology didn’t stop social media users from continuing to criticize them.

The modeling industry has been under increased scrutiny for promoting small waistlines deemed unhealthy by health advocates and doctors.

Most Read