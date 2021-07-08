A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition
Next story
Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Just Posted

Shred Kelly is coming to Revelstoke with their Tiny Concert Tour July 24 to perform at one of Arts Revelstoke’s Guerrilla Gigs. (@MKuhnPhoto)
Shred Kelly going on tour with 2020 album

Do you have a home emergency preparedness kit? Do you have a grab-and-go bag? (Photo credit: St. John Ambulance)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Are you ready to leave with very little notice?

Tim van der Krogt is the new interim multimedia journalist at the Revelstoke Review. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Meet our new journalist

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days