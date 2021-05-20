A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).

VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

A black bear got up close and personal with some vehicles in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood on Monday.

At around 6:30 p.m., Felix Plath was driving home from work on Joe Riche Road near Highway 33 when he saw a vehicle pulled over and a ‘furry big animal’ walking not far down the road in front of it.

Out of curiosity, Plath pulled his car over as well to catch a glimpse of what the big animal might be. As it got closer, he realized it was a two-year-old (approximately) black bear.

He believes the bear was headed back into the bush.

The bear slowly walked past Plath’s car, sniffed the vehicles, and continued on its way.

“It seemed very friendly, which is not something that I would recommend taking for granted. They are wild animals and should be treated as such.”

Plath told the Capital News the bear didn’t seem like it was looking for food because someone from one of the cars in front of him left food on the ground, but the bear wasn’t interested.

He said he wasn’t nervous when the bear got close to his car, as seen in the video because he grew up in a farm community in Salmon Arm where bears were known to come around often to eat the corn and apples in the fields.

READ MORE: $185k in grants to go to five different Kelowna youth programs

READ MORE: Kelowna Paddle Centre hosts open house this weekend

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Walls criss-cross many parts of the West Bank.
Okanagan residents rally for Middle East peace

Socially-distanced and mask-wearing protestors at MP Mel Arnold’s office Saturday

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)
Okanagan town and actors star in TV movie, premiering Friday

The film also stars Okanagan actors

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

Most Read