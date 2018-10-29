VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?
1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family
2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday
3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic
4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love
5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween
6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film
7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas
(The Canadian Press)