VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Amatuer comics who think they bombed at their first open-mic-night may feel less shame after hearing these famous comics talk about their stage-fails.

Almost every new comedian experiences humiliation. If you embarrassed yourself, it doesn’t mean you suck and should never show your face in public again.

Well it might.

But even so, try listening to these comedians talk about the rough times and you might feel better.

Want to try the open-mic? Most comedy clubs have an open-mic night once a week if you’re feeling brave.

Abbotsford’s Yuk Yuk’s just started a new weekly slot for first timers at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

