Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

A Canadian Olympian has put a hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges.

Canadian national women’s hockey team player, and two-time Olympian, Natalie Spooner was in Kelowna recently as part of the Grindstone Award Foundation’s annual charity weekend which includes a women’s hockey tournament.

Spooner was instructing young female hockey players on-ice for the Girls Rock the Rink portion of the weekend and led them in The Git Up Challenge — issued by singer Blanco Brown with his song The Git Up.

READ MORE: Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to the Okanagan

The Grindstone Award Foundation believes every female should have the right to play sport, no matter their financial status. The charity weekend helps them raise money to provide grants to girls who without the funding would not be able to play hockey.

