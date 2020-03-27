VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

As British Columbians stay close to home and keep their distance from others, a particular group of waddling, tuxedo-wearing birds are enjoying unusual peace and quiet at the Vancouver Aquarium.

African Penguins at the aquarium have been allowed to explore the empty exhibits, according to a video posted on social media. The Vancouver Aquarium is one of many typically-busy businesses which have had to shutter its doors to people in order to abide by provincially ordered social contact regulations, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“One silver lining of the closure is that some of our animals and their dedicated care staff are getting extra time to explore our galleries together,” the aquarium said.

One video shows at least five penguins watching a group of sea lions swimming.

“We’ve really missed exploring our oceans with you and are continuing to look for ways to stay connected during this unprecedented period,” the aquarium continued.

Earlier this month, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago also posted a video of its penguins “on a field trip.”

